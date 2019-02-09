Newtownabbey house damaged after being hit by stolen car
- 9 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A house in Newtownabbey was "significantly damaged" after a stolen car crashed into the front of it.
It happened at Milewater Drive at about 05:30 GMT on Saturday. Nobody in the house was injured.
The car made off from the scene and was found by police a short time later in Ballyearl Close, Newtownabbey, after it crashed into a fence.
The occupants of the car then fled. It had been stolen from Queens Crescent in Carnmoney a short time earlier.