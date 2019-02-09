A house in Newtownabbey was "significantly damaged" after a stolen car crashed into the front of it.

It happened at Milewater Drive at about 05:30 GMT on Saturday. Nobody in the house was injured.

The car made off from the scene and was found by police a short time later in Ballyearl Close, Newtownabbey, after it crashed into a fence.

The occupants of the car then fled. It had been stolen from Queens Crescent in Carnmoney a short time earlier.