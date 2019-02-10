Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption 'Don't escape you bad little gorilla'

The leader of the Green Party in NI has said questions must be asked about safety at Belfast Zoo after a chimpanzee escaped from its enclosure.

The incident happened on Saturday.

Footage on shows a chimpanzee on a path with members of the public, while several other chimpanzees remained on the enclosure wall.

Clare Bailey said that in light of this and an incident last month in which a red panda escaped she had concerns for "animals and humans".

In January, the red panda called Amber went missing from the zoo overnight before being discovered in a nearby garden.

Image copyright Chantal Baxter Image caption One chimpanzee went for a bit of a wander...

Belfast Zoo said the chimpanzees made an improvised ladder from a large tree branch propped up against a wall.

Its manager Alyn Cairns said it was thought that trees in their enclosure had been weakened by the storms making them easier to break up.

Families described their shock at coming across a chimpanzee on one of the zoo's paths.

Image caption Clare Bailey said it was "lucky" no one was hurt

Chantal Baxter said "one of the big chimpanzees just appeared from behind a bush" on Saturday afternoon.

Danielle Monaghan was "petrified" the chimp might "attack or take the kids".

But the mother of two said the animal was "not aggressive" and "just watched" and therefore the experience had been "amazing".

'Cool, calm and well executed'

Ms Bailey said she thought it was "lucky" no one came to any harm.

"I've seen videos of the escape and it shows it was cool, calm and well executed.

"We need to really start looking at what's going on at Belfast Zoo," she said

"I would be keen to meet up with the zoo (managers) and have these conversations," she added.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption One of the chimps ventured a bit further than the others

Alliance North Belfast Councillor Nuala McAllister also called for for an "urgent review" into safety at Belfast Zoo after the incident.

She said she had contacted Belfast City Council, which runs the facility, about a review into the containment of animals, with a particular focus on safety measures.

"While Belfast Zoo carries out good work in terms of conservation and breeding programmes, that is simply not good enough and we need to ensure it doesn't happen again," she added.

Belfast City Council said one chimpanzee "briefly" left its enclosure.

"Zookeepers were present as the chimpanzee quickly returned from an adjacent wall to the rest of the group inside the enclosure," a spokeswoman said.

Image copyright Chantal Baxter Image caption ... while the others remained on the wall

Mr Cairns said: "We think what has happened is that the trees in their enclosure have been weakened by the storms and so they've been able to break them and use them as a ladder to get out.

He said the zoo's chimps were "quite cowardly" so went back into their enclosure themselves during the incident.

Image copyright Chantal Baxter Image caption The zoo's Alan Cairns said the "intelligent" primates "got back in themselves"

"They're intelligent primates and know they're not supposed to be out of their enclosure, so got back in themselves," he said.

"We like things to be natural in their enclosure, to have trees in it, but we will review it.

"We may have to remove the trees or make them a smaller level, although we don't want to do that."

The chimpanzees were locked in their inner enclosure after the great escape.