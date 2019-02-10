Image caption Belfast High Court found there was insufficient evidence to justify the temporary suspensions

Seven nurses who work at Muckamore Abbey Hospital have had their temporary suspensions overturned following a hearing at the Belfast High Court.

The nurses were suspended following a police investigation into allegations of physical and mental abuse against patients.

The court ruled on Friday that there was insufficient evidence to justify the suspensions.

The Belfast Trust said it understood the impact this will have on families.

"We have contacted families directly over the weekend to discuss concerns," the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust said.

"We appreciate that this is a difficult time."

'Deeply distressing'

The trust has been in contact with the regulator - the Nursing and Midwifery Council - and has agreed a process to provide any additional information it requires.

The BBC has asked the the council for a response.

By December 2018, 19 health workers including a number of nurses had been suspended from working at Muckamore Abbey Hospital.

The BBC understands that the trust had been unable to provide the CCTV footage taken from the hospital because of the ongoing police investigation.

Insufficient evidence meant that the suspensions had to be overturned.

One of those involved told the BBC that it had been a deeply distressing time and that the court decision did not mean the matter was totally over for those involved.