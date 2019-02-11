Image caption More than 1,500 were rescued from non-fire incidents in a 12-month period

A record number of people were rescued by the fire service in Northern Ireland, according to the Fire Brigades Union.

Firefighters rescued 32 people per week between April 2017 and March 2018 - up 12% on the previous year.

More than 1,500 people were rescued from non-fire incidents, while 176 were rescued from fires, the union said.

Non-fire incidents include road traffic accidents, flooding, hazardous chemical spillages and lift rescues.

Jim Quinn, from the union, said the role of firefighters had "vastly expanded".

"Firefighters are rescuing more people year-on-year, with non-fire incidents nearly outnumbering fire rescues tenfold," he said.

"These figures show that need for firefighters in all their roles is increasing and reveal the immense value of their lifesaving work."

The union said it compiled the figures via Freedom of Information requests, after the Westminster government stopped publishing the statistics in 1999.

Last year, the fire service warned that service response times could be affected by Brexit.

It said currency swings could affect its budget, and that fleet management - which depends on the import of vehicles from the EU - may also be at risk.