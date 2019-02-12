Pat Ward killing: Two people due in court charged with murder
- 12 February 2019
Two people have been charged with the murder of Pat Ward in Clogher, County Tyrone, at the weekend.
Mr Ward, a married father of four, was found dead in an alleyway at McCrea Park on Saturday morning.
A 23-year old man and a 33-year old woman have been charged with his murder.
They are due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.