Elderly woman dies after being hit by car in Newtownards
- 12 February 2019
A woman in her 80s has died in hospital almost a month after being hit by a car in Newtownards.
The incident happened on the Bangor Road on Thursday, 17 January at about 15.55 GMT.
Police have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.
PC Stephen Dickson appealed for anyone with dash-cam footage in the area at the time of the collision to speak to the PSNI.