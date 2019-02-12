Image caption Daniel McCrossan is an SDLP assembly member for West Tyrone

Daniel McCrossan has been appointed the SDLP's Brexit spokesperson.

The West Tyrone MLA replaces Claire Hanna who resigned the position on Monday in protest against the party's link-up with Fianna Fáil.

"Brexit has brought an unprecedented challenge to our doorstep," Mr McCrossan said.

"I look forward to articulating the needs and wishes of the majority of voters here who did not consent to this."

The SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood said Mr McCrossan, as a MLA of a border constituency "is acutely aware of the challenges facing the North at this critical time as we draw ever closer to" Brexit.

Mr McCrossan has previous said that the SDLP link-up with Fianna Fáil was a "big change" but that he supports the move.