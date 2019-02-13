Wayne Boylan murder: 44-year-old man released on bail
- 13 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 44-year-old man arrested on suspicion of the murder of Wayne Boylan in Warrenpoint, County Down, last month, has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
The man was released on Wednesday after being arrested the previous day.
He had been detained on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and a drug-related offence.
Wayne Boylan, 37, died after being shot in the head at a flat in Lower Dromore Road on 18 January.
A woman who was in the flat was also injured in the attack.