Image copyright DUP Image caption The attack on the memorial on the Drum Road, happened some time on Monday night or Tuesday morning.

A memorial to eight Protestant workmen murdered by the IRA at Teebane near Cookstown in 1992 has been attacked with paint.

Police are treating the incident as a sectarian-motivated hate crime and have appealed for witnesses.

The vandalism has been condemned by the DUP and Ulster Unionists.

"Attacks to this memorial happen on a regular basis and it must end," DUP assembly member Trevor Buchanan said.

"We often hear about integrity and respect today. Unfortunately there is not an ounce of integrity or respect shown to the memory of eight Protestant workers who were murdered."

Ulster Unionist councillor Trevor Wilson said he was "utterly disgusted" by the attack.

"Whoever committed this act of desecration at this memorial has nothing of value to contribute to any community or cause," he said.

Eight workmen were killed and six more injured when their van was blown up at Teebane crossroads between Omagh and Cookstown in January 1992.

Police said the latest attack on the Drum Road memorial happened some time on Monday night or Tuesday morning.