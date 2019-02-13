Image copyright PSNI NEWRY, MOURNE AND DOWN FACEBOOK Image caption Commons School Road is in Ballyholland, outside Newry city

A "crude device" has been deactivated by Army bomb disposal officers just outside Newry, County Down.

It was found on the Commons School Road in Ballyholland on Tuesday morning and sparked a security alert.

A section of the road and the nearby Bettys Hill Road were closed for several hours during the operation.

Police in Newry said Bettys Hill Road has since reopened but Commons School Road remains closed "due to pre-planned resurfacing".