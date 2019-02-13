Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Pat Ward, 30, was found dead in an alleyway in Clogher at the weekend

A man and woman have appeared in court charged with the murder of 30-year-old Pat Ward in Clogher, County Tyrone.

Niall Cox, 23, and Karen McDonald, 33, both of McCrea Park, Clogher, were brought into the dock in handcuffs.

Neither spoke during the hearing at Dungannon Magistrates Courthouse and there was no application for bail.

Mr Ward, a father of four who was originally from Sligo, was found dead in an alleyway at McCrea Park on Saturday morning.

About 50 members of Mr Ward's family were inside the court on Wednesday, including his wife and parents.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Niall Cox, 23, of McCrea Park, Clogher, is charged with the murder of Pat Ward

Eleven police officers flanked the dock while the two charged with murder were brought into the courtroom.

There was shouting when both appeared.

The judge warned he would clear the court if there were any further outbursts.

Niall Cox and Karen McDonald were remanded in custody for four weeks.

As they were led back to the cells, members of the extended Ward family shouted.

Outside the court, Mr Ward's widow Ellie Ward showed a picture of her husband and said: "Look at what has been taken away from me and my children."