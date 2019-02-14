Northern Ireland

Wayne Boylan murder: Man, 26, arrested

  • 14 February 2019
Wayne Boylan Image copyright Pacemaker
Image caption Wayne Boylan was shot dead on 18 January

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man County Down last month.

Wayne Boylan, 37, died after being shot in the head at a flat at Lower Dromore Road in Warrenpoint on 18 January.

A woman who was in the flat was also injured in the attack.

Police said on Thursday that the arrested man has also been detained on suspicion of attempted murder.

More on this story