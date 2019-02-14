Image copyright InVEST ni Image caption Invest NI chief Alastair Hamilton (left) with Niall McKiver (centre) and Darragh Cullen of Edge Innovate

County Tyrone-based manufacturer Edge Innovate is creating 80 jobs in an £8m investment.

The Dungannon firm, which makes quarrying, recycling and materials handling equipment, intends to build a new factory and develop new export markets.

It is being supported with a grant of just under £1m from Invest NI.

Managing director Darragh Cullen said the investment would allow the firm to meet increased demand for its products.

"Invest NI's support is helping us make this investment at a quicker rate, meaning we are able to capitalise on new export opportunities," he explained.

Half of the new roles have already been filled, with the remaining 40 jobs due to be in place by next year.

In 2017 the firm turned over £19m and delivered a pre-tax profit of £1.4m.