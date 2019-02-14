Image copyright PA Image caption Ryan Eastwood pictured hiding his face at an earlier court hearing in 2017

A man who used a fake modelling agency to persuade a woman to undress during an online video "interview" has been sentenced to six months in prison.

Ryan Eastwood, 25, of Coolnagard View in Omagh, previously pleaded guilty to one count of voyeurism.

He will also spend six months on licence following his release.

A judge at Antrim Crown Court said that Eastwood, "looked for satisfaction in causing stress and humiliation" to his victim.

The defendant was due to go on trial in December on 23 charged with a number of offences, including nine counts of harassment, five of causing a person to engage in a sexual act and five of voyeurism.

All of the other counts were left "on the books", apart from the single count of voyeurism, as the complainants stated that they no longer wished to be involved in the court process.

The court heard that Eastwood has a previous conviction for an "identical type of offence" which the judge said had to be taken into account.

He will automatically be placed on the sex offender register for 10 years.