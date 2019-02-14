Image copyright Getty Images

The police in Northern Ireland were locked out of all their main Facebook accounts for 24 hours after a photo breached the company's community standards.

The picture contained bank notes and a small bag of drugs.

Facebook said it contravened its standards on guns, drugs and other regulated goods.

The PSNI asked Facebook for the social media post to be reviewed. The BBC has contacted Facebook for a comment.

In a post on Twitter, PSNI Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon said: "All our district Facebook pages are experiencing a temporary lock out currently.

"We're working on a resolution, but in the meantime expect an uplift in Twitter activity."

Mid Ulster PSNI responded: "Feeling your pain, all our Facebook pages are locked out too. We're blaming you lot though, you broke it!"

The PSNI regularly uses social media to update followers on arrests, drugs seizures and to issue missing persons appeals.

A spokesperson told the BBC that following a review, Facebook then contended the picture did not breach community standards.