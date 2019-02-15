Image caption John Gilligan pictured walking to court on Friday

A Dubliner who was arrested while trying to board a flight from Belfast to Spain with more than 20,000 euros is to contest money laundering charges.

John Gilligan, of Greenforth Crescent, appeared at Coleraine Magistrates' Court accused of trying remove criminal property from Northern Ireland.

He was also accused of possession of criminal property.

The 66-tear-old was arrested at Belfast International Airport last August.

He was released on bail in January after serving five months on remand.

A defence solicitor told the court that papers had been served in the case which he described as "quite voluminous".

He also added that his client would be pleading not guilty.

The court was told that the defence intends to call about 13 witnesses in the case while the prosecution intends to call 15.

The contest date was set for 30 April at Coleraine Magistrates' Court.

Standing in the dock, Mr Gilligan spoke only to confirm that he understood he has to return to court for the contest hearing.

A review hearing will also take place on 15 March, which Mr Gilligan has been excused from attending.