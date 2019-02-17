Northern Ireland

Craigavon: Two devices found in security alert

Two viable devices have been found during a security alert in County Armagh.

Homes were evacuated after two suspicious objects were discovered in the Enniskeen area of Craigavon at about 23:45 GMT on Saturday.

Police attended the scene and Army bomb experts dealt with the devices.

The security alert ended early on Sunday morning and residents who had been moved from their homes have been allowed to return.