Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The Sinn Féin president met with senior PSNI officers to discuss the controversy on Monday

Sinn Féin has indicated someone from outside the PSNI should replace George Hamilton as chief constable.

Party president Mary Lou McDonald made the remark after meeting senior officers to discuss the controversy over Police Ombudsman legacy files.

On Thursday the PSNI apologised for failing to reveal "significant information" about a loyalist gun attack that left five people dead.

The force said it never sought to deliberately withhold the information.

No-one has been convicted over the killings.

In January Mr Hamilton announced he would retire later this year after five years as chief constable.

Speaking after meeting with senior PSNI officers, Ms McDonald said: "Is there somebody inside who I think should be the chief constable?

"I have to answer honestly that no, I cannot identify such a person."

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Chief Constable George Hamilton was appointed chief constable in June 2014

The PSNI was accused of a "cover up" after failing to reveal "significant information" about the gun attack at Sean Graham's bookies in south Belfast in 1992, which was carried out by the Ulster Freedom Fighters (UFF).

Mr Hamilton faced a call to resign from the son of one of the victims of the attack.

Billy McManus said: ""They're saying he's retiring and he wants to retire - he should resign.

"He's led us up a garden path. He knew, the PSNI knew these files were here, they just hid them, from the Police Ombudsman."

New inquiry lines

The Police Ombudsman has opened new inquiry lines after finding out about more material linked to the attack.

It said that the problem had arisen due to issues including human error, "the sheer volume of the material involved and the limitations of the archaic IT systems".

Image caption The attack in February 1992 was carried out by the Ulster Freedom Fighters

The families of the victims have previously said they believe there was collusion between the killers and security forces in the betting shop shootings.

The material has led the Police Ombudsman to examine new lines of inquiry into the Ormeau shootings, events connected to loyalist paramilitaries in the north west of Northern Ireland between 1988 and 1994 and the murder of teenager Damien Walsh at a coal depot in west Belfast in 1993.

Police Ombudsman reports into those investigations will now be delayed.

Recruitment

Mr Hamilton was a serving PSNI officer when he was appointed as chief constable, although he spent a period as assistant chief constable of Strathclyde Police in Scotland.

His predecessor, Sir Matt Baggott, was an external appointment, joining the PSNI from Leicestershire Police.

Sir Hugh Orde, the first permanent chief constable of the PSNI, was also appointed from outside the force. He was recruited from the Metropolitan Police.