A County Down man has pleaded guilty to a range of child sexual offences including rape, indecent assault and distributing indecent images between 2001 and 2003.

Gary Talbot, from Newcastle, appeared in Downpatrick Crown Court on Tuesday. He gave his address as HMP Maghaberry.

The 59-year-old pleaded guilty to 15 of the 16 charges put to him.

The charge he pleaded not guilty to related to an allegation of sexual touching between 2012 and 2014.

His wife, 58-year-old Heather Talbot, appeared in the dock beside him. She gave her address as Hydebank Wood.

The couple did not look at each other or interact throughout the short hearing.

Mrs Talbot faces 22 charges, including aiding and abetting rape, indecent assault and taking and making indecent photos of a child.

When each charge was put to her she said: "Not guilty."

As both defendants answered each charge there were gasps and sobs in the public gallery.

The prosecution said that a trial would likely take two weeks.

Both Gary and Heather Talbot were remanded into custody.