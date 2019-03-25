Ditching doctorate dreams to be a welder

Image caption Graeme Kirkpatrick

Graeme Kirkpatrick is possibly one of Northern Ireland's most highly qualified tradesmen.

The Masters graduate is a published scientist at just 24 after studying the reputed cancer-fighting powers of Manuka honey.

Until recently he was applying for PhDs to advance his biotechnology research.

But Graeme, from Greyabbey, County Down, is now making sparks in an entirely different sector.

After spotting an advertisement for a welding apprenticeship, he is now doing an intensive six-week course launched by the government in a bid to tackle a shortage of qualified welders in Northern Ireland.

Despite some surprise about his move from academia to construction, Graeme is convinced his decision is canny, if not unusual.

"I think most of my family were a bit surprised initially when I said I was doing the apprenticeship, however they recognise it's a good opportunity to learn a trade and gain a qualification in a short period of time," he says.

"In some ways, I miss the books, but this is an opportunity to do something more hands on. It is lucrative work.

"There are opportunities if you have the qualifications and skills. It is a chance I am very happy to have and a passport for travel and working abroad."

Big change

Graeme, whose dad and brothers are welders, says he originally opted out of construction to be the first of his family to go to university.

"It was my own choice and a goal I'd set for myself after doing three sciences and maths at A Level. Having completed my BSc and MSc, my goal became a PhD," he says.

"I had been in full-time education since I was in primary school until this welding opportunity came up.

"It is a big change. It is so different being in a welding booth rather than a science lab. There is not so much theory, it is hands on and a lot more practical.

"You have to practise and practise until you get it right, rather than sitting at a bench in a lab working, weighing and measuring."

With Northern Ireland's construction industry on the mend following a long, deep recession, experts have warned of a growing skills gap.

Construction output is expected to sustain a level not far short of £3bn over the next four years, a level not seen since the 2008 recession, according to the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB).

CITB chief executive Barry Neilson says there was "definite pressure on craft skills."

"Construction is quite buoyant but there is a genuine labour shortage, which has been growing for the last couple of years," Mr Neilson says.

"We need to catch up from several years of the recession when employers were not taking on apprentices."

'Retirement time bomb'

Mr Neilson says the challenges enticing young people into construction had led to "an ageing workforce and retirement time bomb".

"Yet, it is a global industry that can give great opportunities for working in other parts of the world," he says.

Gavin McGuire, from the Federation of Master Builders, agreed recruitment for traditional trades courses was difficult.

He said it is estimated that the NI construction industry lost about 25,000 people around the recession.

"If fathers and uncles lost their jobs, they were possibly not keen to promote that industry for their children, so they were diverted to other industries," he said.

"There might have been a perception of it being unsuitable and that is being felt in the system as people retire.

"Firms are not able to do work because they do not have the labour. It is affecting companies' ability to grow and develop."

Mr McGuire says a return to "more vocational education" could be the answer.

'Shortage of welders'

"We are educating for unemployment yet there are real vocational job opportunities and career chances and we need schools to see that value. We need to redefine apprenticeships," he says.

Graeme, who is doing his course at South Eastern Regional College, Bangor, says he was aware of a shortage of welders in Northern Ireland through his family, but was surprised to realise more recently that the shortage goes further afield.

On the first day of his course he was offered the chance to work on an oil rig.

With such opportunities ahead, he believes it might be possible to straddle construction and academia and hopes welding might be the key to his PhD dreams.

"The earning potential is good, particularly if you are prepared to travel. Welding could allow me to self fund if I do a PhD part-time over six years," he says.

"Eventually, I could possibly do the two alongside each other. That could be a plan.

"But I haven't finished the apprenticeship yet. I need to see if I have a knack for welding first. I am not sure yet."