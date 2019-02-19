Investigation into man's death in County Antrim
- 19 February 2019
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Glenwherry in County Antrim.
The man's body was found at a house on the Church Road at about 13:00 GMT on Tuesday.
Forensic investigators are at the scene.
Police enquiries are at an early stage and there are no further details at present.