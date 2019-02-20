Image copyright Daily Mirror

The murder of a man in rural County Antrim and a potential "policing brain drain" are front page news in Wednesday's Northern Ireland papers.

The murder victim was found shot dead at his home in Glenwherry on Tuesday afternoon.

The Irish News names him as 51-year-old David Murphy and refers to him as a "top loyalist".

"Blasted to death at home" is the headline for the same story on the front of the Daily Mirror.

A forensics investigator at the scene of the murder in Glenwherry

It shows the same picture as the Irish News of a forensics investigator at the house where the victim was found.

The Glenwherry murder is also featured on the front of the Belfast Telegraph.

'Damaged relationship with police'

But that paper's lead story concerns Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald's comments about the successor to retiring Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Chief Constable George Hamilton.

On Monday, Ms McDonald indicated an outsider should replace Mr Hamilton.

Former assistant chief constable Alan McQuillan tells the Belfast Telegraph that her comments could lead to a "policing brain drain" in Northern Ireland.

"Very capable PSNI officers may well now think they won't get a fair shot at senior positions and walk off to jobs in England," says Mr McQuillan.

The newspaper's political editor Suzanne Breen says that Ms McDonald's comments "have deeply damaged her party's relationship with senior police and with unionists".

"Yet they won't cost Sinn Fein a single vote," she adds.

'Thorough examination'

Other policing issues feature on the front of the News Letter.

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie says there should be a full and transparent inquiry into how the Police Ombudsman handled his Loughinisland murders investigation.

Six Catholic men were shot dead as they watched a World Cup match in the County Down village in 1994.

Gunmen burst into the Heights Bar in Loughinisland and opened fire in 1994

Mr Beattie says a list of serious claims made by former senior police officers requires a thorough examination by the Department of Justice.

The ex-officers claim the evidence of a mystery witness destroyed an officer's life before being discredited and that the forensic value of a car's "rusting hulk" was overstated, "helping to drive a collusion narrative" around the UVF atrocity.

He says the bereaved families deserve justice, but added: "I fear that they have been done a disservice by some who are desperate to create an 'us and them' narrative and cynically undermine confidence in the police."