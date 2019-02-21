Image copyright Getty Images

The Electoral Commission has started a campaign to remind people that they can register online to vote in May's council elections.

They will be the first elections in Northern Ireland for which registering online is an option.

About 70% of applications to vote in Northern Ireland have been made online since the system was introduced last year.

Those not registered are encouraged to register before the 12 April deadline.

Ann Watt, the head of the Electoral Commission, said the new system was quick and easy.

"We're keen to see people using the time that may otherwise be wasted, like waiting for the kettle to boil, to go online and complete a form in less than five minutes," she said.

Up to 2018, paper forms had to be filled out and returned to an election office

"It has never been easier to register to vote in Northern Ireland so if you want to make sure your voice is heard go online and register now."

On 2 May, voters will elect 460 councillors across 11 council areas in Northern Ireland.

The commission is reminding those who cannot attend a polling station that they can apply to vote by post or proxy.

Completed application forms must be returned by 10 April.