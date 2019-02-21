Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption David Murphy was shot dead at his home in Glenwherry

A man found murdered at his home in Glenwherry in County Antrim on Tuesday had been shot in the head, a post mortem examination has revealed.

David Murphy, 52, was found dead in the hallway of his house on Church Road.

Police believe his murder was carried out some time between Sunday evening and Tuesday morning.

They previously described the attack as brutal, and revealed that the shotgun used in the murder had not yet been found.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption Police said Mr Murphy was known to them

Mr Murphy had previously been jailed for possessing guns and ammunition.

He was also awaiting trial for blackmail when he was killed.

Responding to speculation that Mr Murphy's past was linked to his death, Det Ch Supt Jason Murphy said the victim was known to police and that his background would form part of their investigation.