Image caption Raymond McCartney said a lack of trust in the police among nationalists could have implications for recruitment

Confidence in the PSNI among nationalists is at "rock bottom", a Sinn Féin MLA has said.

Foyle MLA Raymond McCartney said it could have implications for recruitment.

He said the failure of police to disclose files on loyalist murders to the Police Ombudsman had completely undermined public faith in the PSNI's handling of legacy cases.

The police commander in Londonderry has refuted the comments.

Supt Alan Hutton said increased public confidence in policing had played a key role in helping to drive down crime rates in the city.

He said it must be remembered how much progress has been made, pointing to the increase in Catholic representation in the service from 8% to the current level of 32%.

However, Mr McCartney said: "In the current climate, I don't think there'd be too many people knocking at my door looking advice [on joining the police].

"I think confidence is rock bottom and it's rock bottom because of the actions of the PSNI themselves.

"No-one else is responsible for this. They have a responsibility for disclosure."

Image copyright PA Image caption Comments Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald made about the process to succed Chief Constable George Hamilton caused controversy

Meanwhile, Derry DUP councillor Drew Thompson said he feared comments this week by Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald about her lack of confidence in the PSNI leadership would have an impact on recruitment to the service.

On Monday, Ms McDonald indicated an outsider should replace the current Chief Constable George Hamilton.

Ms McDonald made her controversial comments after meeting senior PSNI officers to discuss the Police Ombudsman legacy files.

DUP leader Arlene Foster said the process to appoint a new chief constable had been compromised by comments.

The Equality Commission and Police Federation also expressed concern about them.