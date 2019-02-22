Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The house belonged to an alleged senior member of the South East Antrim UDA

The National Crime Agency has taken possession of a house belonging to an alleged senior member of the South East Antrim UDA.

The house is in the Castlemara area of Carrickfergus.

The NCA alleged he acquired the property through mortgage fraud, tax evasion and money laundering, before signing it over to his wife.

A court case was started, but the couple decided not to contest it and agreed to the house being seized.

"The NCA is committed to pursuing the assets of criminals, no matter how carefully they have been hidden." Det Supt Bobby Singleton of the Paramilitary Crime Task Force said.

"As the seizure demonstrates we will use any and all lawful means at our disposal to bring paramilitaries to justice.

"Whilst this latest seizure is significant we have a great deal more to do in conjunction with the wider Tackling Paramilitarism Program to rid our communities of the coercive control of paramilitaries. "