Image copyright An Garda Síochána/Family photo Image caption Jón Jónsson was in Dublin with his fiancée for a poker tournament and to visit the city

The brother of a 41-year-old Icelandic man, who has gone missing in Dublin, has described him as "the rock of the family".

Jón Jónsson, a father of four, was last seen in Whitehall at about 11:00 local time on 9 February.

Two of Mr Jónsson's brothers, Daniel and David, appeared on RTÉ's The Late Late Show on Friday to appeal for information.

Twelve members of his family have come from Iceland to search for him.

They were joined by about 50 volunteers from Ireland.

Mr Jónsson was in Dublin with his fiancée for a poker tournament and to visit the city, according to RTÉ.

'Out of character'

He came to the city on 8 February and his fiancée arrived the following day.

He left the Bonnington Hotel on 9 February and the last time he was seen he was walking on the Swords Road near Highfield Hospital.

Daniel said his brother's disappearance was out of character for him.

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Mr Jónsson's brothers appeared on The Late Late show to appeal for information

He said as far as he knew, Mr Jónsson had been in good health and had no history of any mental health issues.

Mr Jónsson's family has been in Dublin for the last two weeks searching for him and they thanked people in Dublin for their help.

"It's because of them that makes this big search possible," he added.

SAR (Search and Rescue) specialists from Iceland have also assisted them in their search.

On Thursday, Gardaí (Irish police) renewed their appeal to trace Mr Jónsson.

He is described as being about 6' ft tall, of medium build, with short brown hair. When last seen, he was wearing a black padded jacket.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station.