Northern Ireland

Cookstown homes and businesses evacuated in alert

  • 23 February 2019
Police

A number of homes and businesses have been evacuated in Cookstown, County Tyrone.

It follows the discovery of a suspicious object on the Burn Road.

The Burn Road is closed between William Street and Park Avenue and motorists and pedestrians have been advised to seek alternative routes.

There are no further details at this stage.

Related Topics