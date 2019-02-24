Northern Ireland

Coleraine: Man in hospital after being hit by car

  • 24 February 2019
Cars passing by a police officer

A man has been taken to hospital after he was hit by a car in County Londonderry.

It happened on Quilly Road in Coleraine shortly after 19:00 GMT on Sunday.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said the man was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to the Causeway Hospital in Coleraine.

Quilly Road is closed and police have said it is likely to remain shut overnight.

