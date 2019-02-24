Northern Ireland

Ballymena death: Man arrested on robbery and assault charges

  • 24 February 2019
Police at the scene of a man's death in Ballymena

Detectives investigating the death of a man in County Antrim have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of robbery and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Police have yet to release the name of the man who died at the Simon Community hostel on Henry Street in Ballymena.

The cause of his death has not been confirmed.

Detectives have seized a number of items for examination.