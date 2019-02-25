Image copyright Signifyd Image caption The company is setting up a global research and development centre at River House in Belfast city centre

A tech company based in Silicon Valley is creating 150 new jobs in Belfast.

Signifyd makes software that helps online retailers detect fraud and is based in San José near San Francisco.

It is setting up a global research and development centre at River House in the city centre and the 150 new jobs will have average salaries of over £30k.

Co-Found and CEO of Signifyd Raj Ramanand said the decision was based on a number of factors.

'Enhancing'

He said: "It's about product and engineering - at the end of the day, how do you build a culture where people want to build something?"

"Surprisingly if you look around the world, there aren't that many places that have that."

"Silicon Valley has that, Belfast has that. We thought the combination of those two would be very interesting for us" he added.

Invest NI has offered the firm £981,500 in support.

CEO Alastair Hamilton said: "This investment will contribute nearly £5m in annual salaries to the local economy and add a diverse range of roles, enriching the skills base in Northern Ireland and enhancing the region's reputation and technology capability."