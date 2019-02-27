Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Duchess played football with children at Windsor Park

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived in Belfast for a two-day visit to Northern Ireland.

The focus of this royal visit is very much on children and young people.

Prince William and Catherine are currently visiting Windsor Park football stadium - home of Northern Ireland and Linfield - in the south of the city

The duke and duchess last visited Northern Ireland in 2016.

At Windsor Park they met Northern Ireland football manager Michael O'Neill and former Northern Ireland, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Pat Jennings, who won a record 119 caps for the national team.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Crowds gathered to welcome the Royals

They also played football with some of the young people they met at the stadium.

Image copyright PA Image caption The Duke and Duchess met former goalkeeper Pat Jennings

They also paid a visit in March 2011, in the run-up to their wedding.