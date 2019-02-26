Image caption The helicopter cut a power line as it landed

A helicopter has made an emergency landing on a road in Killinchy, County Down.

It happened on Tuesday afternoon at Whiterock Bay. No-one was injured.

The helicopter cut a power line as it landed, resulting in just over 30 customers losing electricity.

Northern Ireland Electricity said engineers were at the scene and hoped to have power restored "in the very near future".

In a statement, police said: "Police received a report that a helicopter made an emergency landing in the area of Whiterock Bay in Killinchy shortly before 4.50pm this afternoon.

"There were no injuries reported and Air Accident Investigation Branch have been informed."