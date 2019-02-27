An inquiry into the murder of solicitor Pat Finucane that complies with human rights law has not yet taken place, the Supreme Court has ruled.

His widow Geraldine Finucane challenged ex-prime minister David Cameron over his refusal to hold a public inquiry.

On Wednesday the Supreme Court said that she had not shown that the decision "was made in bad faith".

But the judges also said a previous undertaking given to Mrs Finucane for an inquiry was "clear and unambiguous".

She had a "legitimate expectation" a public inquiry would be held into his death, they said.

Mr Finucane was shot by loyalist paramilitaries in front of his young family at their home in Belfast in February 1989.

He was a high-profile solicitor who lived and worked in Belfast and had represented clients who were convicted members of the IRA.

The judges said that none of the inquiries into Mr Finucane's death, including the review carried out by Sir Desmond de Silva, had the capability "of establishing all the salient facts" about his killing or the liability of those who were responsible for his death.

The judges added that Mrs Finucane had not shown that the government's decision not to hold an inquiry "was made in bad faith or that it was not based on genuine policy grounds".

In his 2012 review, Sir Desmond de Silva QC said the state had facilitated Mr Finucane's killing and made relentless efforts to stop the killers being caught.

However, his report concluded there had been "no overarching state conspiracy".

Mr Finucane's family argued that the report left many questions unanswered.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Geraldine Finucane has been involved in a long-running legal battle

They claim that an inquiry is the only way to establish the truth about what happened and to hold those responsible to account.

Last June, Barry MacDonald QC told the five Supreme Court judges that the government had reneged on a promise to the Fincuane family to hold an inquiry.

He told the judges the case was about the responsibility of the judiciary in the face of what he called a direct attack on the legal system.

In February 2017, the Court of Appeal in Belfast dismissed an appeal against the decision not to hold a public inquiry, ruling that the government had acted lawfully.