A teenager who took upskirt pictures of two teachers at a Fermanagh school has been found guilty of committing acts of outraging public decency.

The boy was charged with five counts of committing an act of a lewd, obscene and disgusting nature and outraging public decency.

He took five pictures of two female teachers at Enniskillen Royal Grammar School in 2015 and 2016.

He was 14 and 15 years old at the time of the incidents.

Teachers' union NASUWT has welcomed the guilty verdict, saying it would hopefully provide the teachers with a sense of closure and allow them to move on from "these distressing events".

The union's members had to endure a violation of having intimate images taken of them and several years before the case was brought to court, said NASUWT General Secretary Chris Keates.

The verdict sent out a clear message to pupils that engaging in such degrading behaviour was completely unacceptable, he said.

"This case has highlighted the inadequacy of current laws around sexual harassment in Northern Ireland," added Mr Keates.

"Legislation has failed to keep up with the advent of mobile technology and it is clear new powers are needed to create an offence of upskirting, which would bring Northern Ireland into line with the laws in England and Scotland."

Making upskirting a criminal offence is one of the proposals in a review of laws around Child Sexual Exploitation (CSE).

The Department of Justice (DoJ) has launched a consultation on potential changes to legislation in Northern Ireland.

Upskirting has recently become a criminal offence in England and Wales.

However no legislative change can be made here in the absence of an executive.