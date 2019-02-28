Image caption Alastair Hamilton has been Invest NI chief executive for 10 years

The chief executive of Invest NI has announced he is stepping down from the post later this year.

Alastair Hamilton has been chief executive of the business development organisation since 2009.

In his resignation letter, Mr Hamilton said it had been his intention to step down after 10 years in the post.

He said it was "an honour and a privilege to have been able to serve the organisation, and my home country, in such a significant role".

He added: "I do not intend to move to another full time role, so am making this announcement now to allow time to advertise and fill the role before I leave in the autumn, and facilitate a timely transition for the Invest NI Board."

Invest NI helps new and existing businesses to compete internationally, as well as attracting new investment to Northern Ireland.

In a tweet, DUP leader Arlene Foster said: "It was my great privilege and pleasure to work with Alastair for many years as economy minister.

"He shared my passion to make NI a great place to do business with more and better jobs. He will be able to look back with pride at all he has achieved."