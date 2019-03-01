Image copyright News Letter

There is a mixed reaction in Friday's papers to the release of £55m to fund inquests into the deaths of 93 people who were killed during the Troubles.

The Irish News says relatives of those who died welcome the long-awaited cash.

But the News Letter says that about 80% of the cases involved are deaths that have been blamed on either the security forces or loyalists.

It speaks to unionist politicians who say Troubles-era investigations must be "balanced and proportionate".

'Deeply frustrating'

The News Letter refers to its 2017 research which found that only 17 of the (then 94) killings were blamed on republicans.

It said about a third of the people whose deaths will now be examined in detail were members of paramilitary organisations.

DUP MP Sir Jeffery Donaldson tells the paper that paramilitaries were responsible "for 90% of Troubles deaths" and called for fairness in legacy investigations.

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie said the new unit set up to investigate the deaths "must not be blinded by a republican narrative".

But the Irish News speaks to a widow of a Troubles victim who went to court last year to force the government to keep its word and release the funding.

Brigid Hughes' husband Anthony Hughes was an innocent bystander who was shot dead by the SAS when they opened fire on an IRA gang in Loughgall in 1987.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Brigid Hughes' husband was innocently caught up in an IRA attack on Loughgall RUC station in 1987

She tells the paper it has been a "deeply frustrating process" but she now looks forward to finally getting to "the truth" about the Loughgall ambush.

Both the front page of the Irish News and the News Letter report on a pre-Brexit border storm that is brewing off Ireland's east coast.

Two County Down fishing boats were impounded by the Irish Navy, accused of fishing inside the Republic's territory in Dundalk bay.

The DUP's deputy leader Nigel Dodds accusing the Irish government of "policing a hard border in the Irish Sea" and using a "warship" to seize the boats.

Image caption The two boats are tied up at Clogherhead Harbour in County Louth

The Irish News says the fishermen have now returned home to County Down but have to raise "significant amounts of money" in order to pay for the release of their vessels.

Phones behind the wheel

The Belfast Telegraph leads with a claim that more than half of Northern Ireland motorists used a mobile phone illegally while driving.

That is according to a survey carried out by the Royal Automobile Club (RAC), which spoke to drivers who admitted to dangerous habits behind the wheel.

An RAC spokesman said using a mobile phone while driving must be made "just as socially unacceptable a drink driving".

The Mirror leads with the jailing of a "soccer thug" who attacked Irish football fan Sean Cox in Liverpool last year, and left him with life-changing brain injuries.

Roma fan Simone Mastrelli was sentenced to three-and-a-half years, but Mr Cox's daughter told the court her 53-year-old father "went to watch his beloved team Liverpool and never came home".

The Mirror's front page also claims that the Duchess of Cambridge told well-wishers in Ballymena that she was feeling "a little broody".

But when asked by the proud father of the baby she was admiring if she was planning her fourth child, she replied: "I think William would be a little worried."

The duke has probably had quite enough of being upstaged by younger family members further down the line of succession.

On that note, quote of the day goes to Ballymena schoolboy Owen McAuley who shook hands with William as the Royal couple ended their Northern Ireland tour.

"I didn't know who he was," admits 10-year-old Owen.

"Someone told me he was Harry's brother, then I knew."