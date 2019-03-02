Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The train line in the Lake Street area of Lurgan

Engineering work on a railway line in Lurgan has been suspended after workers were approached by a gunman.

It happened at around 11.10 GMT on Saturday at the train line on Lake Street.

A Translink spokesperson said: "Following a security incident earlier, this work has been suspended for the safety and welfare of the engineers involved."

Police said they are investigating the incident.

"It's understood a number of workmen were approached by a male who was allegedly armed with a firearm," a PSNI spokesperson said.

Local consultation

Translink said the essential engineering work being carried out this weekend is part of a "wider project to upgrade the line to maintain high safety standards".

"We are currently liaising with the PSNI who are investigating this incident," a spokesperson said.

"We have consulted widely with the local community and local stakeholders who have been very supportive, recognising the need and associated benefits, longer term, which this important scheme will provide for the local area.

"We hope to resume these works to ensure we have the line reopened and passenger services back in place for Monday as planned."