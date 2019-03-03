Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The train line is in the Lake Street area of Lurgan

Translink has confirmed a train line in Lurgan will reopen on Monday following an incident in which rail workers were approached by a gunman.

The incident happened at around 11.10 GMT on Saturday on Lake Street.

A spokesperson for the transport company confirmed commuters would be able to use the service as normal.

Sinn Féin Cllr Keith Haughian said it was "three or four individuals" responsible for the attack.

"I wouldn't even call them a group," he added.

"They are anti-community, anti-social - they are anti-everything."

Translink chief executive Chris Conway described the incident as "disgraceful".

The company said the essential engineering work being carried out this weekend is part of a "wider project to upgrade the line to maintain high safety standards".

A police investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident a BBC cameraman was attacked and injured.

Image caption Sinn Féin councillor Keith Haughian backed workers

Cllr Haughian condemned the assault.

"I want to fully condemn the reckless actions of the attacker who violently struck the cameraman," he said.

"Journalists should be able to do their job free from fear of attack or intimidation."