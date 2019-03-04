Image copyright Paul Baxter Image caption Firefighters are at the scene in Armagh

Thirty firefighters are tackling a large blaze at a bar in Armagh.

Four fire appliances, an aerial appliance and a command support unit are in attendance at the fire at Northern Bar in Railway Street.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said they received a call at 07:55 GMT and, upon arrival, found "a well-developed fire" which is still ongoing.

It follows a separate arson attack at a bar in Bushmills, County Antrim.

Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, said: "This is devastating news to hear of these two pub fires in Armagh and Bushmills. We understand that both situations are currently ongoing and emergency services are still dealing with the blaze at the Northern Bar in Armagh.

"Our thoughts are with the management and staff at this sensitive time and we'll do all we can to support them."

Arson attack

Army bomb experts were called to Main Street in Bushmills shortly after 03:00 GMT on Monday.

Police received reports that two men smashed a window in the Scotch House bar before pouring flammable liquid inside and setting it alight.

The street was closed for a time but has since been reopened.

Det Sgt Rachel Gardiner said: "Damage was caused to an alcove inside the bar as a result of the incident. ATO were tasked to the scene this morning as a precaution."

Ms Gardiner appealed for witnesses to contact the police.