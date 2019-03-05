Police car set on fire in Kilkeel

Image copyright PSNI

The PSNI are appealing to the public for information after a police car was badly damaged in Kilkeel, County Down.

The rear window of the car was smashed and a fire started in the boot.

It happened when PSNI officers were dealing with a domestic incident in Slieveshan Park at about 21:30 GMT.

Police said it was "a vicious and targeted attack" aimed at destroying the vehicle "with complete disregard of causing a potential explosion in this built up area".

'Idiotic'

The fire was put out by the Fire and Rescue Service but was no longer usable.

"Due to these idiotic actions there is now one less Police vehicle available to us to us and as a service we need these crucial resources to keep everyone safe," a PSNI officer wrote on Facebook.

"We will be robustly investigating this arson to YOUR police vehicle," the officer added.