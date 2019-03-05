Ian Ogle: Man charged with east Belfast murder
- 5 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with the murder of Ian Ogle in east Belfast.
Mr Ogle, 45, died after he was stabbed and beaten in the street near his home in Cluan Place off the Albertbridge Road on 27 January.
The 32-year-old accused is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Last month, a 33-year-old man was also charged with Mr Ogle's murder.