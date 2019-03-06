Killings at the hands of the security forces during the Troubles were "not crimes", the NI secretary has said.

Karen Bradley was responding to a question from DUP MP Emma Little-Pengelly about legacy issues.

"Over 90 per cent of the killings during the Troubles were at the hands of terrorists, every single one of those was a crime," she said.

"The fewer than 10 per cent that were at the hands of the military and police were not crimes.

"They were people acting under orders and under instruction and fulfilling their duty in a dignified and appropriate way."

Ms Little-Pengelly had asked the secretary of state when she was going to put in place a mechanism to investigate unsolved murders and injuries caused by acts of terrorism during the Troubles.

'Odious and reprehensible'

The son of murdered solicitor Pat Finucane, John Finucane, said in a tweet that the comments were indefensible:

"Legally, politically and morally indefensible, yet is it really surprising to hear a [secretary of state] publicly express the contempt we know the British [government] had for lives here?"

Sir Desmond de Silva QC said the state had facilitated Pat Finucane's killing and made relentless efforts to stop the killers being caught in a 2012 review of the murder proposed by the then prime minister David Cameron.

Mark Thompson from the victims' organisation Relatives for Justice said he was shocked at the remarks.

"It is absolutely odious and reprehensible that they would stand up and say killings by the state are justified and that they are legitimate," he said.

The SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone tweeted that Mrs Bradley's remarks were "crass, stupid and disgusting".

The Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew tweeted that Mrs Bradley's position was "untenable".

Meanwhile the prime minister has confirmed that the Ministry of Defence is considering potential legislation to ensure service personnel are not "unfairly pursued through the courts".

Theresa May told MPs the current system for investigating the Troubles legacy needs to change in order to to provide better outcomes for victims and survivors and to ensure that members of the armed forces and police officers are not unfairly treated.

The comments from the prime minister came in response to a question from the DUP MP Paul Girvan, who wanted an assurance any proposal to provide greater legal protection for the armed forces would include those who served in Northern Ireland.

Analysis: BBC NI political editor Mark Devenport

The latest comments from Karen Bradley come at a particularly sensitive time, as an announcement is expected soon on whether any prosecutions will be brought in relation to the infamous Bloody Sunday killings.

Campaigners for victims of state violence in Northern Ireland were quick to slam the secretary of state's comment that the security forces involved in killings were "fulfilling their duties in a dignified and appropriate way".

Perhaps Mrs Bradley meant to use those words about soldiers and police officers who were found to have acted within the army's rules of engagement, but as she delivered her remarks in the Commons she appeared to be granting absolution to all security force personnel regardless of the circumstances.

Whatever the case, there's no doubt that as the Bloody Sunday announcement draws closer, the government is under pressure from many of its own backbenchers and DUP MPs angered over what they regard as a "witch hunt" directed at military veterans.

Less than an hour after Mrs Bradley spoke, Theresa May was on her feet dealing with the same issue, and confirming that the Ministry of Defence is considering potential legislation designed to ensure - in the Prime Minister's words that "service personnel are not unfairly pursued through the courts".

However those proposals are drawn up, you can expect they will provoke renewed controversy on either side of the debate over Northern Ireland's troubled past.

Mrs May said in May 2018 that the system for investigating the past in Northern Ireland was "unfair".

Theresa May said only people in the "armed forces" or "law enforcement" were being investigated.

However, in 2017, figures obtained by the BBC challenged claims that Troubles investigations unduly focused on those committed by the Army.