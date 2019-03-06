Image copyright Google Maps Image caption WDR & RT Taggart's headquarters are in Newforge Lane in Belfast

One of Northern Ireland's oldest businesses, the construction and design firm WDR & RT Taggart, has gone into administration.

The company was founded in 1902 and employs more than 30 staff at its offices in Belfast and Londonderry.

Its employees include architects, structural and civil engineers and the firm has worked on several major public sector projects and landmark buildings.

The firm blamed its problems on market conditions and trading difficulties.

'Great sadness'

It has appointed insolvency practitioners, Gildernew & Co, to provide advice on its available options.

Staff have been informed of the situation and the firm's suppliers are being contacted.

Managing partner Stephen Heaney said: "It is with great sadness and deep regret that we have been forced to call in the administrator following a protracted period of trading difficulties and challenging market conditions.

"Despite the skills, talents and experience of the outstanding team of professionals at the firm, the trading environment could not be overcome, leaving us in today's situation."