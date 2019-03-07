Pensioner suffering from shock after Craigavon bomb attack
- 7 March 2019
An elderly woman is being treated for shock after a pipe bomb attack in Craigavon, County Armagh.
Police are at the scene of the incident, which happened in the Burnside area in the early hours of Thursday.
They have confirmed that "a pipe bomb type device" detonated at a house at about 00:50GMT.
The explosion caused damage to the front door and hallway of the property.