The former head of the Army Lord Dannatt has said the Secretary of State Karen Bradley should consider apologising over comments she made in the Commons about the Troubles.

Karen Bradley said that killings at the hands of the security forces were "not crimes".

She later clarified that "where there is evidence of wrongdoing, it should always be investigated".

Lord Dannatt told Good Morning Ulster she should not resign.

"It think it would not be unreasonable for her to offer an apology," he said.

"I think it's unnecessary for her to resign, there's enough confusion in our political world at the present moment."

He added that he thought Mrs Bradley was right to return to the chamber to clarify her comments.

Victims' families have called for the secretary of state to resign however.

John Kelly, whose teenage brother Michael was killed on Bloody Sunday, described her remarks as "outrageous".

"Her place now is untenable - she should go," he told the BBC.

Thirteen people were killed on Bloody Sunday in January 1972 after troops opened fire, and another died of his injuries some months later.

John Teggart, whose father was killed in the 1971 Ballymurphy shootings, also said the secretary of state should resign.

'Not up to job'

The former Ulster Unionist leader Mike Nesbitt also criticised Mrs Bradley.

"One way or another I have had dealings with the last 13 secretaries of state for NI," he wrote on Twitter.

"Karen Bradley consistently demonstrates she isn't up to the job."

Former soldier, Upper Bann MLA, Doug Beattie, also from the UUP said that politicians must be very mindful about what they say about Troubles legacy issues.

He said the Karen Bradley "should have been alive" to the fact that an announcement is due to be made on whether or not former soldiers should be prosecuted in relation to Bloody Sunday.

Mr Beattie said Mrs Bradley should apologise to the families of those who died on Bloody Sunday adding that "the law must be seen run its course" in relation to the killings.