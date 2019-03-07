Plans for new NI cancer strategy

Image copyright Getty Images

Cancer charities and health officials are to plan ahead for a new cancer strategy for Northern Ireland.

The aim according to the Department of Health will be to identify new ways of securing further advances across cancer care.

The implementation of a new strategy would be the responsibility of a future Stormont health minister.

In the first instance, a document will be drawn up and put out to consultation.

Survival rates

Permanent secretary at the health department Richard Pengelly said there had been significant increases in cancer survival rates:

"The anticipated demographic change in forthcoming years means there is likely to be a significant growth in demand for cancer services, and we must prepare for these challenges. A new strategy would help us do that."

He explained that the department had examined developments in England, including the establishment of an independent cancer taskforce

'Learning and insight'

A spokesperson for the charity, Macmillan Cancer Support, said it was keen to work with the department in developing the new strategy. "Macmillan has been calling for a cancer strategy for many years and we acknowledge the department's willingness to build on the learning and insight gained from other locations, in particular NHS England."

Margaret Carr is from Cancer Research UK said the strategy had the potential to improve cancer treatment and outcomes:

"It will look at everything from prevention to diagnostics, treatment, care, research and put it all together in one strategic document so that it all is prioritised and makes sense and identifies priorities."