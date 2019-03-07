Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Police are the scene in Glin Ree Court

The deaths of three people in Newry, County Down, are being investigated by police.

The bodies of a man, a woman and a teenage girl were discovered at about 11:00 GMT on Thursday.

They were found at a flat in Glin Ree Court off Downshire Road in the city.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is investigating the circumstances of the deaths and post-mortem examinations will be carried out.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Glin Ree Court is an apartment block off Downshire Road in the city

"At this stage it would not be appropriate to elaborate further on the circumstances as our inquiries at an extremely early stage," said Det Supt Jason Murphy.

It is understood that it will take detectives some time to assess the scene.

'Awful tragedy'

SDLP MLA Justin McNulty told BBC News NI: "A dark cloud is hanging over this area today and it's really sad."

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MLA William Irwin said: "This is an awful tragedy and I understand police have commenced investigations into this very concerning discovery."

Sinn Féin councillor Charlie Casey said the community in the area was in shock.

"I would encourage anyone with information on this incident to bring it forward to the PSNI," he added.