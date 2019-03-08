Image caption Currently, primary school pupils get free transport if they live more than two miles from school

More than 1,200 pupils in NI have had their home-to-school transport allowance cut by more than £200 a year.

They have been affected by changes to a scheme which provided parents with financial assistance to get their children to school.

However, 694 of almost 3,100 eligible pupils will see their payments increase.

The changes are expected to save the Education Authority about £500,000 this year.

About 84,000 pupils currently receive free school transport at an annual cost of about £81m.

Parental payments

Currently, primary school pupils get free transport if they live more than two miles from school.

For post-primary pupils, the eligible distance is three miles.

Most pupils are taken to school in Education Authority (EA) buses or receive free passes for public transport.

But where that is not available, the EA provides parents with a grant to help with the costs of driving their children to school.

A total of 3,087 pupils, living mainly in rural areas, are eligible for what are known as "parental payments" in 2018/19.

In previous years, payments varied from £418 to £660 per year.

That was because the scheme was still organised on the basis of the five education and library boards which preceded the EA.

The authority has now moved to standardise the payments across Northern Ireland.

However, that means 1,218 pupils who live fewer than four miles from their nearest suitable school will receive only £185 this year.

That is £233 less than the lowest payment of £418 made in previous years.

A total of 1,175 pupils who live between four and 10 miles from their school will receive a grant of £465 a year.

However, some pupils will see their payments increase.

'Financially unsustainable'

A total of 637 pupils who live between 10 and 15 miles from their school will get £695, while 57 pupils who have to travel more than 15 miles will get £740.

The previous highest payment under the scheme was £660.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption 1,218 pupils who live fewer than four miles from their nearest suitable school will receive only £185 this year

A spokesperson for the authority said the reform would ensure more fairness and consistency.

"There was a requirement to standardise this and develop a single approach," they said.

"The processes that were in place did not represent a fair and equitable system for rural residents and students.

"If that system were to continue to operate, as well as being financially unsustainable, it potentially left the authority open to challenge on the grounds of a failure to recognise the needs and circumstances of rural residents."

A wider consultation on home to school transport is also currently taking place.

However, any major changes to school transport policy - or how the service is paid for - would require ministerial approval.