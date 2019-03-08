Image copyright Facebook Image caption Jayne Reat was killed at a house in Mornington Lane, Lisburn, on Christmas Day 2017

A court in Craigavon has head details of how a 19-year-old man killed his father's partner in a "frenzied attack" on Christmas Day 2017.

Nathan Ward, of Mornington Lane, Lisburn, also attempted to murder the victim's daughter using the same "Rambo-style" knife.

Ward had previously pleaded guilty to all charges in January.

His father was also wounded as he tried to stop the attacks.

'Fantasised'

The court heard Mr Ward had fantasised about killing Jayne Toal Reat and in the months before the attack had bought knives, duct tape and "intimidating" gas masks with a mind to "torturing" Ms Reat.

Prosecutors said the events in the early hours of Christmas Day were like "something from a Pulp Fiction novel, rather than reality".

Jayne Reat died from seven stab wounds, her daughter Charlotte Reat sustained knife injuries to her face.

The court heard that "it would have been inevitable that she would have suffered that same fate as her mother" had Nathan Ward's father, Joseph Tweedie, not entered the room.

The attacks happened in the bedroom where the mother and daughter had been sleeping.

"I hate you"

Ward had entered the room as the women slept and had been there for about 10 minutes before the family dog came in and this disturbed and woke Jayne Reat.

Upon confronting Ward about why he was in their room, Ward pounced on Ms Reat and shortly afterwards on her daughter.

Immediately after the attacks Mr Ward was said to be crying and screaming and reportedly said: "It wasn't me dad, I don't know what I'm doing. It's not me."

Psychology reports found Mr Ward did not qualify for a plea of "diminished responsibility".

Ward will be sentenced on 15 March.

As the defendant was led out of court an emotional and tearful Charlotte Reat screamed in tears "I hate you" at Ward. She had to be held back and comforted by family members.